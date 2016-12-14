Free Shipping Day Today, December 16: Where To Shop & Save

Today, Friday, December 16, is Free Shipping Day, so if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping, you might want to wait until Friday to place those orders.

For those who don’t know, Free Shipping Day is an online event where retailers offer free shipping on all orders (no minimums required) and guarantee delivery by Christmas Eve for orders placed on that day.

In addition, retailers who participate will also be offering sales and other shopping incentives for that day.

You can check the Free Shipping Day website at 12:01 A.M. EST on Friday, December 16, to see what special deals retailers are offering.

This year, over 900 online retailers, including Macy’s, Walmart, and Target, will be participating, giving consumers a variety of sites to shop and save with.

Free Shipping Day was first started in 2007 (before free-shipping was a thing) as a way to entice shoppers to buy online and get their gifts in time for Christmas.

And while many retailers have free shipping, you either need a membership (hello Amazon) or have to spend a certain amount, so this event is still a great opportunity.

What do you think of Free Shipping Day 2016?

Let us know if you plan to take advantage of these deals,