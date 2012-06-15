Father’s Day Cell Phone Specials Offered By Verizon, T-Mobile

Last year T-Mobile skipped their “All Phone’s Free” (with contract purchase) Father’s Day Sale in lieu of something a bit meeker. At the time, we predicted that the onslaught of smartphones would pretty much mean the end of such wide-open sales.

But T-Mobile surprised us this year by offering an “All 4G Smartphones Free” Fathers Day Sale. The sale is good for today and tomorrow only, and includes the Samsung Galaxy S2, the HTC One S, the T-MobilemyTouch, the Nokia Lumia 710, the BlackBerry Bold 9900, and a whole slew of other smartphones. They include a tablet in the sale as well, the T-Mobile SpringBoard with Google.

Reading through T-Mobile’s fine print, participating in the sale requires purchase of a new two-year T-Mobile contract. The regular price of the phone will have to be paid upfront. The price of the phone is ‘free’ after a mail-in rebate. The rebate comes in the form of a prepaid visa card.

Verizon is offering a ‘Dads and Grads Sale’ with $100 off any Motorola 4G smartphone (with contract purchase). The 16 GB version of the DROID BIONIC, and the DROID Pro are free in the sale. The Xperia Play by Sony is also free. Most of these deals are marked ‘online only’ on Verizon’s site. The discounts are marked ‘instant’ and do not require a mail-in rebate.

Along with the Fathers Day Sales at T-Mobile and Verizon, two online cell phone discounters are also offering Father’s Day sales.

Over at WireFly, the DROID 3 from Verizon, the Samsung Conquer 4G on Sprint, the Samsung Brightside, and the T-Mobile myTouch are all free (with contract purchase) as part of their Father’s Day Sales.

At LetsTalk they are offering a free Clingo Game Wheel with the purchase of a DROID 4 and a Verizon contract. They are waiving the activation fee on new Sprint and T-Mobile plans (up to $35 per line, $180 per family plan). The DROID BIONIC is free with a new Verizon plan, and they have a free accessory bundle with the purchase of an LG Connect with a plan from MetroPCS.

Neither AT&T nor Sprint mention mention Father’s Day sales on their sites.