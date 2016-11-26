Cyber Monday 2016: Top Deals From Best Buy, Walmart, Target & More

Cyber Monday takes place this Monday, November 28, so if you didn’t get all your shopping done on Black Friday (or didn’t want to brave the crowds), you’re in luck.

These online deals are just as good as the ones on Thanksgiving/ Black Friday, and the best part is you can shop in your pajamas, in your own bed if you want to!

But just like Black Friday, Cyber Monday has become a week-long event for many retailers, which makes finding the best deals a bit confusing.

Not to worry though, we can help you out.

We researched the top deals from major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Toys R US and more, to make sure you get what you need at the best price.

We’ve also grouped their offers by category, included sale dates and provided links to each site to make your shopping experience even easier.

Please, check back tomorrow and Monday, as these stores have more deals to announce and we will update these lists as they do.

Happy Shopping!

Target

Target’s Cyber Monday is all week long, starting a day early, on Sunday, November 27 and running until Saturday, December 3.

Here are their top deals:

•15% off everything in-stores and online. It will be applied at checkout, no code necessary.

TV’s

•Samsung 43″ Ultra HD TV: $399.99 + a $50 Target GiftCard (save $200)

Video Consoles

•Available Sunday and Monday ONLY: Xbox One S 500GB console with Battlefield 1 digital download: $249.99 (save $50) and a Free Xbox Live Gold 3-month membership ($24.99 value)

Toys

•Up to 25 percent off K’NEX, Mega Bloks, Magformers, and select LEGO toys

•Free $100 Target GiftCard with any Swagtron T1/T3 Hoverboard (Reg. $349.99/$449.99)

Home/Christmas Decor

•KitchenAid Professional 5-qt. Stand Mixer: $199.99 (save $250)

•iRobot Roomba 880 robotic vacuum: $449.99 (save $150)

•Save $10 when you spend $50 and save $25 when you spend $100 on trees, décor, ornaments, lights, and more (available in-stores and online)

Walmart

Walmart’s Cyber Week deals start Saturday, and many items are available while supplies last, so check back as deals will change.

Here are their featured offers:

TV’s

•Samsung 50″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $699.99 (save $301)

•Samsung 40″ UN40H5003 LED HDTV: $217.99 (save $332)

•Samsung 55″ 4K SUHD Smart LED TV: $997.99 (save $1,202)

Video Games/Consoles

•Xbox One S 1TB console, with choice of wireless controller: $324 – $548 (save up to $14)

•PlayStation 3 – 500GB console: $149 (save $70.99)

Computers/Tablets

•Dell Inspiron i3552 15.6″ laptop: $259 (save $40)

•Acer Aspire ES1 15.6″ laptop: $279 (save $120)

Toys

•BouncePro 14′ Trampoline with Proflex enclosure and Electron shooter game: $199 (save $120)

•Little Tikes TotSports Easy Score basketball set: $22.97 (save $12)

•Fisher-Price Luv U Zoo Jumperoo: $83.67 (save $16.30)

Best Buy

Their deals will run all week long, with some starting on Sunday, November 27.

Their biggest and best offerings are on TV’s and drones. Here’s some of what they have to offer:

TV’s

•Vizio 60″ 4K UHD TV: $599.99 (save $370)

•Samsung UN40KU6290 40″ 4K Ultra HD TV: $299.99 (save $150)

•LG 55UH6030 55″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 (save $200)

•Samsung UN65KU6290 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:$899.99 (save $200)

•Sony XBR-65X850D 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR: $1,399.99 (save$400)

•Vizio 55″ 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Chromecast: $749.99 (save$150)

Drones

•DJI Phantom 3 Standard Quadcopter: $399.99 (save $100)

•DJI Phantom 3 Professional Quadcopter: $799.99 (save $200)

•DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter: $999.99 (save $400)

•YUNEEC Typhoon H Hexacopter: $999.99 (save $300)

Toys

•Sphero BB-8 app enabled Droid: $99.99 (save $50)

•Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-A remote controlled Helicopter: $84.99 (save $45)

Toys R US

Toys R US is offering Cyber Monday deals all week, from Sunday, November 27 through Saturday, December 3.

They will offer these deals in-stores and online, so everyone can cash in.

Please Note: The hot-selling Nerf N Strike Elite Terrascout RC Drone Blaster will be available, but no word on how many will be available in each store.

Here are their top deals:

• 20% off Star Wars lightsabers, Barbie assorted dolls and Nerf Doomlands, Alien Menace & Zombie

• 30% off Lego Bionicle construction sets

•BOGO 40% off Skylanders figures

•$50 off Lego Dimensions starter packs

•40% off Lego Dimensions Story, Level, Team & Fun packs

•50% off Mobile Virtual Reality headsets

