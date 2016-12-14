Holiday Delivery Deadlines 2016: Target, Macy’s, UPS & More

Christmas is right around the corner, which means now is the time to finish your online shopping and ship gifts to loved one if you want them in time for the holidays.

Many retailers, along with the Post Office and major shipping companies, are working overtime to make sure that happens and have a list of delivery deadline dates, which I’m going to share with you.

Below is a list of 2016 Christmas shipping deadlines for USPS, UPS, Target, Amazon, Toys ‘R’ Us and more; along with shipping prices where available.

Also, remember that this Friday, December 16, is Free Shipping Day, with guaranteed Christmas delivery for most of these retailers.

Happy Shopping!

USPS

Here are the dates you can use USPS to ship in time for Christmas; for priority services it’s best to do it before noon):

• December 15: Last day for retail ground shipping and guaranteed delivery.

• December 19: Last day to ship with Priority Mail; $5.75 for flat rate envelopes (12-1/2″ x 9-1/2″ or smaller), $5.90 for legal flat rate envelopes, $6.10 for padded flat rate envelopes, $5.95 for small flat rate boxes, $12.65 for medium flat rate boxes, large flat rate boxes: Domestic addresses: $17.90, APO/FPO/DPO destination addresses: $15.90.

• Dec. 22: Last day to ship through Priority Mail Express; $19.99 for flat rate envelopes and $44.95 for flat rate boxes.

UPS

For Christmas delivery, here are the dates to follow (pricing varies by shipping destination and location):

• December 19: Last day for UPS 3 Day Select for guaranteed delivery by Dec. 23.

• December 21: Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air for guaranteed delivery by Dec. 24.

• December 23: last Day for UPS Next Day Air for guaranteed delivery in time for Christmas Day.

FedEx

For Christmas delivery, here are the dates to follow (pricing varies by shipping destination and location):

• December 16: Last day to ship via FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground.

• December 21: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver.

• December 22: Last day to ship via FedEx 2-Day and FedEx 2-Day A.M.

• December Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight.

• December 25: Last day to ship via FedEx Same Day.

Target:

• Free shipping, no minimum, on all orders now through January 1, 2017.

Here are the dates and ways to order in time for Christmas:

•December 19: Last day to ship using standard shipping.

•December 22: Last day to ship using premium shipping.

•December: 23: Last day to ship using express shipping.

•December 24 1:30 P.M. EST local time: Last day to ship using rush delivery.

Walmart

•Get unlimited, free 2-day shipping via Walmart ShippingPass’ free 30-day trial.

•December 19: Last day to ship using standard shipping.

•December 22: Last day to ship using 3-day shipping.

•December 23: Last day to ship using 2-day shipping/ShippingPass.

Macy’s

Macy’s has guaranteed delivery dates for most items, with the exceptions being: area rugs, furniture, lamps, mattresses, light fixtures and custom-fit rings.

For all other purchases and in-store pick-ups the dates are as follows:

December 15: Last day for standard shipping (free with purchases of $99 or more).

December 20: Last day for premium shipping

December 21 before 5 P.M. EST: Last day for express shipping

December 24 by 1 P.M. local time: Last day for same-day and to pick-up items ordered in-stores.

Macy’s is also promising a $100 gift card if your gifts do not arrive as promised, unless the delay is due to weather or a labor strike.

Toys ‘R’ Us

The toy giant has an schedule for guaranteed deliveries, with all orders needing to be placed by noon Eastern time on the dates listed:

• December 19: Last day for standard shipping (2-5 days). Cost is $7.99 for orders under $19, and $4.99 for orders $19 and over.

December 21: Last day for expedited shipping (by 3 P.M. EST) or express shipping (by 11:59 P.M. EST)

• December 23: Last day for express shipping (1-2 days); cost is $29.99.

Amazon

Here is a list of delivery dates for Prime and non-Prime members:

Non-Prime members (rates depend on location):

• December 16: Last day for free shipping.

• December 19: Last day for standard shipping.

• December 22: Last day for free 2-day shipping (Prime).

• December 22: 23: Last day for 1-day shipping (select cities with Prime).

• December 24: Same day delivery (select cities with Prime).

Prime members:

Free 2-day shipping and free same-day shipping to members in the following areas: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas and Ft. Worth, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Tacoma, Washington, the Tampa Bay area and Washington, D.C.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering their shoppers free shipping for the holidays; here are their guaranteed delivery dates:

• December 15: Last day for standard shipping (3-7 business days).

• December 22: Last day for 2-day shipping.

• December 23: Last day for express (1-day) shipping.

• December 24: Last day for same day shipping (select areas).

