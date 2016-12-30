Chili’s Reward Points Are Gone Earlier Than Promised

Planning on using your My Chili’s Rewards points before the December 31 deadline?

You may already be too late.

As of Friday December 30, they’re gone.

Chili’s is changing their My Chili’s Rewards program to the Plenti rewards program.

Penti is a rewards program that includes reward points to and from AT&T, Chili’s, Exxon, Mobil, Macy’s, Nationwide, Rite Aid, American Express, Expedia, Direct Energy, Enterprise, Harveys, and Hulu.

My Chili’s Rewards members were encouraged to connect their accounts to Plenti accounts. But there was a catch. Points would not transfer from their old Chili’s account to Plenti.

Chili’s has sent out a number of emails warning members that their My Chili’s Rewards points could only be used until December 31, 2016.

But it looks like someone at Chili’s hit the button early. On December 30, members hoping to use their points before the deadline found out their were already gone.

We’ve contacted Chili’s through their site for a comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

The manager of our local Chili’s handled the problem with grace. He provided food items at no cost to those of us that explained our points were missing before they were supposed to.

But this is a nationwide issue that other Chili’s managers or employees might not handle as well.

Were you planning on using your My Chili’s Reward points before the end of the year?

Have you contacted your local Chili’s about the issue, and if so, what was their response?

Leave your comments below, and be sure to share this post with your friends and family. They’ll appreciate the heads up – especially if they had expected to use their points tonight or tomorrow!