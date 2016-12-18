Boston Market Open Christmas Eve/Day 2016: Eat-In, Cater, To-Go & More

Boston Market wants to make sure everyone has a Merry Christmas, by offering eat-in, to-go, catering, and a la carte options for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For those who want to dine out on Christmas Day, they are one of the few restaurants that will be open, but hours vary by location, so call your nearest location to find out times.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will feature their full menu, along with specials, which will be announced soon.

For those who want to enjoy the restaurant’s delicious food from home, either Christmas Eve or Day, there are 3 order options: Heat & Serve (To-Go), Catering and a la carte.

Here’s what they have and how to order:

Heat & Serve

With Heat & Serve they will season and cook everything for you. All you have to do is bring it home and heat it up. Heating instructions are included.

For this option, it is best to order by 5 P.M. EST the day before.

Heat & Serve Meals are as follows:

•There are 4 complete meal for 12 to choose from: Spiral Ham meal ($144.99) or whole Roasted Turkey meal ($109.99), combination half boneless Honey Glazed Ham and boneless Roasted Turkey Breast (114.99) and boneless Roasted Turkey Breast meal ($84.99).

-Spiral Ham comes with: 1 spinach Artichoke dip and crackers, 2 mashed Potatoes, 1 gravy, 1 order of Cinnamon Apples, 2 Sweet Potato casseroles, 12 dinner rolls, and 2 pies (1 Apple & 1 Pumpkin).

-Whole Roasted Turkey comes with: 1 spinach Artichoke dip and crackers, 2 mashed Potatoes, 2 gravies, 2 Cranberry Walnut relish (12 oz each), 2 servings of vegetable stuffing, 12 dinner rolls, and 2 pies (1 Apple & 1 Pumpkin).

-Combo half boneless Honey Glazed Ham and boneless Roasted Turkey Breast comes with: 1 spinach Artichoke dip and crackers, 2 mashed Potatoes, 2 gravies, 1 vegetable stuffing, 2 Cranberry Walnut relish (12 oz each),1 order of Cinnamon Apples, 12 dinner rolls, and 2 pies (1 Apple & 1 Pumpkin).

-Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast comes with: 1 spinach Artichoke dip and crackers, 1 mashed Potatoes, 1 gravy, 1 Cranberry Walnut relish (12 oz each), 1 vegetable stuffing, 6 dinner rolls and 1 pie (Apple or Pumpkin).

Catering

With the catering option, Boston Market will cook and deliver your meal hot to your door, so you can relax and enjoy with the rest of the family.

•There is a 10 person minimum with this option, and 3 catering choices: Premium ($13.49 per person), Deluxe ($11.49 per person) and Create Your Own ($10.29 per person).

It is suggested that orders be placed no later than 5 P.M. EST the day before; same day orders may be filled, depending on location.

Catering Options are as follows:

-Premium: complete meal with your choice of entree (Rotisserie Chicken, boneless Honey Glazed Ham or boneless Roasted Turkey), 3 sides (choose from: mashed Potatoes and gravy, fresh steamed vegetables, sweet corn or vegetable stuffing), cornbread, garnish of Cranberry Walnut relish, and an assortment of Apple & Pumpkin pies.

-Deluxe: complete meal with your choice of entree (Rotisserie Chicken, boneless Honey Glazed Ham or boneless Roasted Turkey), 2 sides (choose from: mashed Potatoes and gravy, fresh steamed vegetables, sweet corn or vegetable stuffing), cornbread and assortment of Apple & Pumpkin pies.

-Create Your Own: Choose entrees, sides, garnishes and desserts from the entire catering menu

A la Carte

With this option, you can choose entree, sides and appetizers, and desserts to compliment your home-cooked meal. Same day orders are usually accepted.

-Entrees include: Spiral Sliced Ham: $59.99, Whole Roasted Turkey: $49.99: half boneless Honey Glazed Ham: $39.99, Whole Boneless Honey

Glazed Ham: $64.99 and boneless roasted Turkey Breast: $39.99.

-Sides include: mashed Potatoes: $10.99, gravy: $6.49, sweet Corn: $10.99, vegetable stuffing: $11.99, Spinach Artichoke dip and

crackers: $13.99, Cranberry Walnut relish (12 oz): $4.99, creamed Spinach: $11.99, Sweet Potato casserole: $11.99, Cinnamon Apples: $11.99, Mac & Cheese: $11.99, 12 dinner rolls: $3.99, and 12 fresh baked Cornbreads: $3.99.

-Dessert include: Apple pie: $6.29, Pumpkin pie: $6.29, and Pecan pie: $8.99.

You can go online, call, or go in-person to place an order for any of these options.

