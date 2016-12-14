Ben-Hur & Florence Foster Jenkins – Now At Redbox

This week’s Redbox releases include Ben-Hur, Florence Foster Jenkins, Southside With You, Army Of One, and End Of A Gun.

Ben-Hur is the 2016 (and most recent) film adaptation of the 1880 novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ by Lew Wallace.

In the flick, a prince returns to his homeland after years at sea to seek revenge against his adopted brother, an officer in the Roman army, who falsely accused him of treason.

Ben-Hur stars Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro, Nazanin Boniadi, and Ayelet Zurer.

Florence Foster Jenkins is the 2016 biographical comedy-drama that tells the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, a socialite who dreamed of becoming an opera singer, despite having a terrible singing voice.

Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant, Simon Helberg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Nina Arianda star in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Next up is Southside With You, the 2016 biographical drama that chronicles President of the United States Barack Obama’s first date with future First Lady Michelle Obama across Chicago’s South Side during summer 1989.

Southside With You stars Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Deanna Reed Foster, and Jerod Haynes.

Army Of One is the 2016 comedy about an ex-construction contractor/unemployed handy man that believes God has sent him to capture Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

The flick is based on the real-life story of a man who traveled to Pakistan looking for bin Laden.

Nicolas Cage, Russell Brand, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rainn Wilson, and Paul Scheer star in Army Of One.

Last but not least this week is End Of A Gun, the 2016 action thriller starring Steven Seagal.

After meeting a mysterious woman, a former DEA agent makes a deal to help her steal money from a drug kingpin.

Jade Ewen, Florin Piersic, Ovidiu Niculescu, and Jonathan Rosenthal co-star in End Of A Gun.

Additional releases this week include Brother Nature, Green Is Gold, and the animated flick Swan Princess: The Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today.

