Amazon Go: Grocery Shopping Without Waiting In Line

Amazon was created so that we can shop from the comfort of our home without ever having to visit a physical store. Or was it?

Amazon has opened a new grocery store in Seattle, which it calls Amazon Go. The unique part about this store is that you don’t have to wait in line or check out. Amazon calls it “Just Walk Out” technology.

Here’s how it works: When you enter the store, you swipe your smartphone at the entrance, using the Amazon Go app. Then, you are free to pick up any product you want. Sensors and face recognition technology will detect what you pick up and will add your items to your virtual cart. You can put back an item at any time and it will be removed from the cart. Then, you “just walk out.” As Amazon is fond of saying, “No lines, no checkout. (No, seriously.)”

Your Amazon account will be billed for your groceries shortly after, and you will be sent a receipt. Amazon has released a YouTube video showing how it works.

Amazon has been planning this since 2012. According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon has plans for 2,000 potential Amazon Go branches, depending on this branch’s success.

The store is located in Seattle, Washington, at 2131 7th Ave on the corner of 7th Avenue and Blanchard Street, near the Amazon offices. It currently is in beta and is only available to Amazon employees. It will be open to the public in early 2107.