2016 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting: Live Stream, Time, Performers & More

It’s the most wonderful time of the year….

Yes, the glorious Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is set to take place this Wednesday, November 30, and as always, there will be lots of dazzling lights, and stars.

For those who want to watch, either in-person or on TV, here’s what you need to know:

Where: The tree lighting ceremony takes place in Rockefeller Plaza, between West 48th and West 51st Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

Those who want to watch the lighting in person will need to get there very early, as thousands are expected to line the streets to watch. The tree will be lit until January 7, 2017 and can be viewed any time until then.

The Tree: This year’s tree is a spruce that hails from a backyard in Oneonta, New York. It will have over 50,000 lighta and a Swarovski star.

Time/Channel: The lighting ceremony will air live on NBC from 7-9 P.M. EST and will be hosted by Matt Lauer, Savanah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb.

Live Stream: Free live streaming in available from the NBC website on your PC and on phones and tablets via the NBC app for iOS and Android.

Please not that while this service is free, you will need to sign-in using a participating cable provider.

Performers: Among those scheduled to appear are:Neil Diamond, Sarah McLachlan, Tori Kelly, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Tony Bennett, Josh Groban, Jordan Smith and the Radio City Rockettes.

How are you planning to watch the 2016 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting?

Tell us below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!