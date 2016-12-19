2016 Free Santa Hotline Phone Number For Christmas

Parents, there is a great service that lets your kids “talk to Santa,” or receive a message from him, courtesy of Long Beach company Free Conference Call.com.

Known as the Call Santa Hotline”, all you have to do is dial 1-605-47-SANTA (72682) and your kids will hear a special message from Santa. They can also leave one for him too, telling him how good they’ve been and what they want for Christmas.

Here’s the message that plays when you call:

“Ho, Ho, Ho Merry Christmas, this is Santa Claus and you have reached my personal hotline. We have been very busy making all of those toys to deliver on Christmas morning and I want you to know that your family loves you very much and so do I.”

“So be good and don’t forget to always listen to your parents. When you hear the tone please leave me your Christmas gift wish list and holiday cheer. And remember kids, I know who’s been naughty and who’s been nice. Merry Christmas and I’ll see you soon.“

This service is 100% free, but it does not have “live” or personalized message options: kids cannot speak with Santa and he does not use your kid’s names.

But, most kids will be happy just hearing Santa’s voice, so it is a great option for little ones.

Now, for older kids, or those looking for a more personalized call there are 2 other options, but they are not free: The Christmas Dialer or “Santa Calls Me”.

The Christmas Dialer offers “personalized” messages from Old St. Nick or one of his elves through their premium service, which costs between $1-$5. You choose whether you want Santa or his elf to call, then pick from 3 different messages, depending on whether your kids have been naughty or nice.

While Santa or his elf will use your child’s name to give it a more realistic feel, the messages are still not tailored to your kids and there is no conversation. Overall, a solid option at an affordable price.

With the Santa Calls Me service, consumers get the full package, as Santa calls your house and talks to your kids at the time and date of your choosing; they also have email options and call & email packages as well.

Parents can set everything up using their online form, so Santa can call them by name and customize what he says. This is a great service, allowing kids to interact with Mr. Kris Kringle himself, but it comes at a price.

It costs parents between $19.99 and $37.99, depending on when the call is scheduled for; Christmas Day calls cost $37.99.

Also, if Santa will be talking to multiple kids in the house there is an additional charge of $4.99 per child.

What do you think of these Call Santa services?

