2016 Extended Holiday Store Hours: Target, Walmart, Macy’s & More

Still have some holiday shopping to do?

If so, you still have plenty of time to get it done thanks to extended holiday store hours from most major retailers.

From Target to Macy’s, stores are keeping their doors open late into the night, even on Christmas Eve, to make sure you get something for everyone on your list.

Below is a list of major retailers and their 2016 extended holiday store hours, including hours for Christmas Eve and pharmacy hours where applicable; All times are Eastern.

Please be aware that hours can vary by state, so double check before heading out.

Babies ‘R’ Us/ Toys ‘R’ Us:

Open 6 A.M.-2 A.M. from Super Saturday (December 19)- Thursday, December 22. Open 24 hours from 6 A.M. Friday, December 23 until 9 P.M. on Christmas Eve.

Best Buy:

Open now through Christmas Eve until 11 P.M.

Open Christmas Eve until 9 P.M.

JC Penney:

Stores open Sunday-Friday: 9 A.M.-midnight (8 A.M. on weekends); open Christmas Eve until 6 P.M. EST.

Kmart:

Now through Christmas Eve: open 8 A.M.- midnight; open on Christmas Eve until 10 P.M. EST.

Kohl’s:

Open 24 hours from December 20 – Christmas Eve at 6 P.M.

Macy’s:

Open 7 A.M.-midnight on Friday, December 16 and Super Saturday (December 17). Open 24 hours on Thursday, December, 22 and Friday, December 23.

Open Christmas Eve until 6 P.M.

Sam’s Club:

Monday-Friday: 10 A.M.-8:30 P.M., Saturday: 9 A.M.-6:30 P.M., Sunday: 10 A.M.- 6 P.M.

Target:

Open 8 A.M.- midnight now through Christmas Eve. Open Christmas Eve: 9 A.M.-11 P.M.

Walmart:

Open 24-hours until Christmas Eve. Pharmacy: Monday-Friday: 9 A.M.-9 P.M., Saturday: 9 A.M.-7 P.M., Sunday 10 A.M.-6 P.M.

Open Christmas Eve until 8 P.M.

