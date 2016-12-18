2016 Christmas Sales & Store Hours: Target, Macy’s & Walmart

Christmas is less than a week away, and with all the great sales going on there’s still time to get some amazing deals as you finish your holiday shopping.

Major retailers Target, Macy’s and Walmart are offering deep discounts, extended store hours (including Christmas Eve) and last-minute shipping options to make sure everyone has a gift under the tree.

Below, you’ll find information for each store, along with links to their websites, so you can find exactly what you need.

Merry Christmas!

Target

Their sale is available online and in-stores, with discounts on almost everything, now through Christmas Eve.

Store Hours: Open 8 A.M.- midnight now through Christmas Eve. Open Christmas Eve: 9 A.M.-11 P.M.

Order by 4 P.M. EST on Wednesday, December 21 for guaranteed delivery by Friday, December 23 using standard shipping.

Their featured sales items include:

•Top Deals: 30% off holiday decor; PlayStation 4 500GB slim console Uncharted bundle: $249.99 (save $50); Xbox One S 500GB console with Minecraft digital download: $249.99 (save $50); Star Wars sale featuring exclusive merchandise, like Force 4 Fashion tees: $10 and Pop vinyl figures: $8.99, and more.

•Toys: 20% off Lego City, Minecraft, Duplo, Ninjago and Elves toys; 20% off all Mega Bloks pre-school toys; Love2Learn Elmo: $34.99 (save $25); 20% off RC toys; ONLY @ Target: Hot Wheels Speed Chargers Circuit Speedway trackset: $49.99 (save $10); 20% Little Live Pets Tweet talking bird; Franklin Quikset multi-game 4-in-1 convertible table: $99.99 (save $50), and more

•TV’s: VIZIO 39″ Class 720p 60 Hz Full-Array LED TV: $209.99 (save $25); Westinghouse 50″ Smart UHD 4K 60Hz TV: $349.99 (save $50); VIZIO D-Series 65″ Class UHD 120Hz Full Array LED Smart TV: $849.99 (save $50) and more.

•Electronics: GoPro HERO5: $399; DJI Phantom 3 Standard with 2.7K Camera and 3-Axis Gimbal: $399.99 (save $100); Beats EP on-ear Headphones: $99.99 (save $30); Beats Powerbeats2 wireless Active Collection earphones: $129.99 (save $70) and more.

•Apple: $70 off the Apple watch; iPad mini 2: starting at $199 (save $70); iPad Air® 2: $299.99 (save $100) and more.

•Clothing/Shoes: 50% off pajamas for the whole family; 30% off all women’s sweaters; 30% off boots for the family; men’s Fruit of the Loom tees: $5; kid’s Cat & Jack hoodies: $10; kid’s character tees: $6 and more.

Macy’s

Their sale is available online and in-stores, now through Christmas Eve, with store-wide discounts on everything, from electronics to clothing.

Store Hours: Open 24 hours on Thursday, December, 22 and Friday, December 23; Open Christmas Eve until 6 P.M.

Their featured sales items include:

•Free shipping at $49; get an extra 20%, 15% OR 10% Off with promo code GIVE; Sunday ONLY– Online: $25 off purchases of $100 or more with code SAVE25.

•Top Deals: 25%-60% off tech gifts; 25% off Nike apparel for the family; 40%-60% + extra savings on fine jewelry; $10 off all denim (now through January 31); free shipping on all beauty products.

•Clothing/Shoes: 40%-50% off men’s and women’s coats; 50%-60% off+ extra savings on men’s and women’s sweaters; 40% off + extra savings on women’s boots and handbags; select women’s bras: buy 2, get 1 free + an extra 20% off.

•Home: 50% off + extra savings on all throw blankets; 30% off + and extra 25% off Nespresso brewers; furniture sale (mattresses, beds and more): lowest prices of the season (now through January 31).

•Christmas: 15% off holiday ornaments, decorations and more.

Walmart

Their sale is available online and in-stores, now through Christmas Eve, with discounts in every category and rollbacks on many items.

Store Hours: Open 24-hours until Christmas Eve. Pharmacy: Monday-Friday: 9 A.M.-9 P.M., Saturday: 9 A.M.-7 P.M., Sunday 10 A.M.-6 P.M.

Open Christmas Eve until 8 P.M.

Order by December 19 for Christmas delivery using standard shipping; Get unlimited, free 2-day shipping via Walmart ShippingPass’ free 30-day trial.

Their featured sales items include:

•Top Deals: Playstation 4 Slim 500GB Uncharted 4 bundle: $229.96 (save $70); Walmart Exclusive* Star Wars Smart R2-D2: $88 (save $11);

•Toys: Paw Patrol Zoomer Marshall: $59 (save $10); K’Nex 521 piece value tub: $12.98 (Rollback, save $7); Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon set: $119 (save $30); Barbie Fashionista dolls: $7.94; Barbie Dreamhouse: $149 (save $30); Marvel Spider Man Web City showdown playset: $19.99 (save $20);Disney Minnie Mouse 6 ride-on: $59.87 and more.

•TV’s: Vizio 55″ 1080p LED HDTV: $378 (save $120); JVC 55″ 4K Ultra LED LCD HDTV: $349.99 (save $100); Vizio 40″ 1080p LED Smart TV: $278 (Rollback, save $50) and more.

•Laptops/Tablets: HP 15.6″ Intel core i3 laptop: $339 (Rollback – pick up in-store only); Lenove Thinkpad 11.6″: $149 (save $80); Apple iPad Touch 16GB: $195-$225 and more.

•Electronics: Fitbit Charge 2 Activity tracker: $129.95 (save $20); Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Studio 2.0 Over-the-Ear Headphones: $299 (save $80);GoPro HD waterproof action camera camcorder: $309.95 (save $30); Beats EP on-ear headphones: $99-$142.95 (Rollback) and more.

What do you think of these final, 2016 Christmas sales?

Tell us what deals you like below, and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!