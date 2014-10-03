2015 Dodge Ram 1500- the first half ton truck offered with a diesel

Chrysler Group has decided to increase the percentage of Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks powered by diesel engines. This decision is the result of an unexpected demand for the first ever diesel in the Half-ton class.

According to Chrysler when the 2015 Ram 1500 was opened for orders, 8000 requests for the diesel were made within three days. This was nearly all the allotted trucks with said powertrain.

So the question is why so much interest?

Building on an already popular truck, the 2013-2014 Motor Trend truck of the year winner, the risky decision to add a diesel engine, not always a popular choice in America, has made the Ram 1500 the most fuel efficient truck in its class at 28 mpg.

The engine is a 3.0L V-6 with outputs of 240 hp and 420 lb-ft. It is dubbed the Ecodiesel, and takes advantage of numerous technologies to improve its thirst.

These technologies include the 8 speed Torque Flight automatic transmission, thermal management system, pulse-width modulation and active aerodynamics(automatic grille shutters and air suspension). Topped with a best in class drag coefficient of 0.36 and a generous 5 year/100000 miles power train warranty, Dodge would appear to have a fantastic product with more than enough grunt for the masses.

Speaking of the grunt, the new Ram 1500 can tow 9200 lbs, thanks to the abundant torque from the diminutive 6 cylinder.

To put the power output from this diesel into perspective for those who are new to the diesel consider that the 3.6 L V6 gasoline produces 305 hp and only 269 lb-ft of torque and can tow a maximum of 7450 lbs if you opt for quad-cab 4X2 with a 3.55 rear end and returns 25 mpg.

So the choice seems simple. If you want to tow buy a diesel. If you worry about fuel costs, buy a diesel. The Ram 1500 will now allow you to pull your trailer to the track or the park without forcing you into a larger less efficient truck.