2015 CMA Awards: Time, Live Stream, Red Carpet Info, Performers & More

The 49th annual Country Music Awards (CMA’s) take place tonight (Wednesday, November 4th) and we have all the information you need on when and where to watch.

The awards, which are known as “Country Music’s Biggest Might” in the industry, will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

For those who plan to watch here is all you need to know, including show time, free live streaming options, red carpet coverage and more.

Time: 8 P.M. (EST) on ABC. The show will be hosted once again by country favorites Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

Free live streaming: free live streaming will be available on your pc through abc.go.com and on your tablet or smartphone via the WATCH ABC app for iOS, Android and Windows.

Streaming is free, but you will need to log in using a participating cable provider for access.

Red Carpet: this year’s red carpet event is brought to you courtesy of AT&T and Taste of Country.

Coverage will stream for free starting at 6 P.M. (EST) via Taste of Country’s YouTube Channel, AT&T and the abc.go.com site and ABC apps.

Red carpet coverage can also be seen on the Audience Network, which is available to DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse customers.

Performers: Performances for this year include: live duets, featuring Keith Urban with John Mellencamp and Justin Timberlake with Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Fall Out Boy, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, and Eric Church.

Nominees: Here is a complete list of nominees.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR



• Garth Brooks

• Luke Bryan

• Kenny Chesney

• Eric Church

• Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR



• Old Boots, New Dirt, Jason Aldean

• Pageant Material, Kacey Musgraves

• Pain Killer, Little Big Town

• The Big Revival, Kenny Chesney

Traveller, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



• Miranda Lambert

• Kacey Musgraves

• Carrie Underwood

• LeAnn Womack

• Kelsea Ballerini

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



• Dierks Bentley

• Luke Bryan

• Eric Church

• Blake Shelton

• Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR



• Lady Antebellum

• Little Big Town

• Rascal Flatts

• The Band Perry

• Zac Brown Band

SONG OF THE YEAR (AWARDED TO SONGWRITERS)

• “American Kids” – Kenny Chesney

• “Girl Crush” – Little Big Town

• “Like a Cowboy” – Randy Houser

• “Like a Wrecking Ball” – Eric Church

• “Take Your Time” – Sam Hunt

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR



• Brothers Osborne

• Dan and Shay

• Florida Georgia Line

• Maddie and Tae

• Thompson Square

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR



• Sam Hunt

• Maddie & Tae

• Thomas Rhett

• Chris Stapleton

• Kelsea Ballerini

SINGLE OF THE YEAR



• “American Kids” – Kenny Chesney

• “Girl Crush” – Little Big Town

• “I Don’t Dance” – Lee Brice

• “Take Your Time” – Sam Hunt

• “Talladega” – Eric Church

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• “Biscuits” – Kacey Musgraves

• “Girl Crush” – Little Big Town

• “Girl in a Country Song” – Maddie & Tae (WINNER)

• “Little Red Wagon” – Miranda Lambert

• “Something in the Water” – Carrie Underwood

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR



• Sam Bush

• Jerry Douglas

• Paul Franklin

• Dann Huff

• Mac McAnally

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR



• “Django and Jimmie” – Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard

• “Lonely Tonight” – Blake Shelton feat. Ashley Monroe

• “Raise ‘Em Up” – Keith Urban feat. Eric Church (WINNER)



• “Smokin’ and Drinkin'” – Miranda Lambert feat. Little Big Town

• “Wild Child” – Kenny Chesney with Grace Potter

What are your predictions for this year’s awards?

Tell us below and be sure to follow all my latest TV and streaming reports on Twitter.